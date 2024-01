STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN)- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Stoneboro on Thursday night.

It happened last night on Walnut Street near Pine Street around 6:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

PSP said that Melinda Amon, 45, was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Troopers said that a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.