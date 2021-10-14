Woman arrested in half hour long Youngstown police chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A woman has been taken into custody after police say she led officers on a chase Thursday morning.

Police say that the name of the suspect has not yet been identified.

Police say a car fled from a routine traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. Police stated that traffic stop was at Mahoning Avenue on the West Side.

Police say that the chase was on I-680 entering neighborhoods on the East Side and the Northside of Youngstown. Police say that the car was moving at 70 miles per hour on Belmont Avenue. Police also stated that the driver turned off her headlights.

Police used spike strips to help stop the car.

The chase ended at 2:30 a.m. when the car stopped between both Ford and Lora Avenues.