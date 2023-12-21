YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman secretly indicted last week for her role in a 2019 shooting death is now in custody.

Julissa Rojas Hernandez, 26, is expected to be arraigned next week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

Jail records show she was booked into the jail sometime Thursday. She was indicted Dec. 13 for her role in the July 14, 2019, shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., 33.

Biggs was found shot to death in a car in front of a house on East Lucius Avenue.

Also indicted on charges of aggravated murder and murder for Biggs’ death was Anthony Johnson, 37.

Johnson was arrested Dec. 13 and pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment in common pleas court. He remains in jail.

Detective Sgt. Jessica Shields, who took over the investigation into Biggs’ death as a cold case, said the investigation into Biggs’ death is continuing and she expects more people to be charged.