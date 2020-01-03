Liberty woman charged in deadly Hubbard Twp. crash

Prosecutors say Tierra Fields' blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Liberty woman is facing charges connected to a September accident in Hubbard Township that left one person dead and another badly hurt.

Tierra Fields, 22, wore jail orange as she sat in a Trumbull County courtroom Friday, arraigned on charges nearly four months after the deadly crash.

“We had some forensic issues that we had to wait in the lab to complete before we had all of the evidence we needed,” said Assistant Prosecutor Mike Burnett. “That included blood-alcohol content and it included some processing of the motor vehicle prior to convening a grand jury on this case.”

Fields was secretly indicted on four counts, including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and OVI, all stemming from the crash on Route 62 on September 6.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the car was heading south when it went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert.

911 call: “I just saw a car flip in the air.”

911 call: “There’s three people out of their car on all different sides of the road.”

Lamar Reed, 20, was seriously hurt in the accident and 22-year-old Jalisha Wylie died at the scene. Fields was also hurt.

Prosecutors say Fields’ BAC was .135, which is almost twice the legal limit.

“If she’s convicted, she must do a minimum of two years. It could be up to 17 years in prison,” Burnett said.

Fields is being held on a $50,000 bond. She’s due back in court on January 14.