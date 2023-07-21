YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said a city woman Thursday pepper sprayed a woman she said is having an affair with her husband. The woman’s three children were also hit the with spray, the report stated.

Rose Jackson, 35, is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court on four counts of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. She spent the night in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said police were called about 5:50 p.m. to Ellenwood Avenue and Market Street for a report and when they arrived, they found a car in the middle of the street with the doors and a woman and three children screaming.

The woman told officers she went to deliver food to Jackson’s husband at the couple’s home and as she was leaving, Jackson walked up to her car, sprayed her and her children, ages 9, 5 and 4, before driving back to her job.

Police went to Jackson’s job at the corner of Market and Cleveland streets where she told officers that her husband contacted her and asked her to check their nearby home because security cameras detected someone there.

Reports said Jackson told them she went to check the house and when she did, she saw “the female my husband has been cheating on me with” in a car and she walked up to the car.

Jackson said she had the pepper spray in her hand, and she sprayed it when she saw the woman reach over because she thought the woman was reaching for something, reports said. Reports said Jackson told police she emptied the can.

Jackson was also remorseful on the way to the jail and told police she did not know the children were in the car, the report stated.

Paramedics treated the woman and her children for being sprayed.