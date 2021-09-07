Woman arrested during fight at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Youngstown is due in court later this month following a fight over the weekend at the Canfield Fair.

Miquaysha Hamlett was arrested Friday night after she punched a fairgrounds police officer in the face as he was trying to break up a fight between Hamlett and another woman.

According to reports, the woman had to be tackled to the ground before officers could take her into custody.

Hamlett is now free on bond and will be sent a summons to appear on assault charges.