Woman arrested after shots fired at Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested after police responded to gunshots at a Warren home Monday.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Monticello Avenue NE at about 3:30 p.m. for shots fired into a home.

The victim told police that she was dog sitting for her friend when her friend’s ex-girlfriend Trale Kapri Williams, 26, arrived and accused her of stealing her dog.

The victim called her friend, who denied that the dog belonged to Williams. According to the police report, Williams started swinging at the victim. The victim then grabbed Williams by her wig, which came off.

The victim told police Williams dropped a gun while they were fighting. The victim was finally able to get away from Williams and went inside the house. Shortly after, she heard two shots, the report stated.

One bullet broke the front window and damaged a beam and the other lodged into the outside of the home, according to the report.

The victim told police Williams left the scene. Police found her vehicle on West Market Street in Warren.

Williams was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on five counts of felonious assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and is being held without bond.