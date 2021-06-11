Woman arrested after dogs found abandoned in deplorable conditions in Niles

NILES, Ohio W(KBN) – Police have arrested a woman after investigating an animal cruelty case in Niles where five dogs were found abandoned and living in deplorable conditions.

Ashley Six was arrested on five counts of cruelty to animals. She is accused of moving out of her West Third Street home and leaving them behind.

Captain John Marshall said it was a miracle that the dogs survived.

Officers found the dogs back in May when the fire department contacted them about a bad smell coming from the house.

According to a police report, in addition to the dogs, officers found floors covered with feces and unknown liquids, garbage upstairs and so many flies it was affecting visibility.