SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A Beloit woman charged with two misdemeanors for a fatal accident in which a baby was killed pleaded not guilty Thursday at her arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court.

A pretrial hearing will be held July 26 for Rebecca Yoder, 46, who faces a first-degree misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide and a minor misdemeanor traffic offense of failure to yield the right of way.

The charges were filed by the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Yoder is charged for the accident that resulted in the death of Finn Smith, who died following a three-car accident about 4 p.m. June 9 at state Route 534 and Middletown Road in Goshen Township.

One car was traveling west on Middletown Road when the driver of the car, Yoder, did not yield and hit a truck traveling south on S.R. 534. The car struck the truck and pushed it into the path of a second car traveling north on S.R. 534.

The truck hit the second car in a head-on collision.

Smith was in the second vehicle in a child safety seat and received life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second car also received serious injuries.