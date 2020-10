The driver of the SUV had minor injuries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman abandoned her car after getting into an accident in Youngstown Monday evening.

Police said a Chevy Malibu drove through a red light on South Avenue and crashed into an SUV that was going westbound on Midlothian Boulevard.

The woman driving the Malibu fled the scene with a child in another car.

