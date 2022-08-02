WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Youngstown woman accused of breaking windows out of the Trumbull County Courthouse.

Joanna McCane, 43, did not appear for a pre-trial on Monday for an indictment on one count of vandalism, according to court records.

McCane was arrested in March after she failed to appear for court dates. Police said that the woman broke 12 windows of the Trumbull County Courthouse on Nov. 26, 2021.

Officers said the vandalism happened after McCane was released from jail following a trespassing incident at a Warren restaurant.