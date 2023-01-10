HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A worker at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Elm Road said a customer threw hot coffee on her.

The worker was manning the drive-thru at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 when a woman, later identified as 38-year-old Elizabeth Poole, of Warren, came through and ordered a coffee, according to a Howland police report.

The worker said she took the money from Poole, and Poole said, “You didn’t have to snatch it from my hand like that,” the report stated.

The worker gave Poole her change and handed the coffee to her. The worker said Poole grabbed the coffee, took the lid off, and threw it directly at her, hitting her in the chest.

The report said that Poole was screaming at workers and later called the restaurant saying she would be waiting for the drive-thru worker and another employee outside after the store closed, the report stated. The manager told Poole not to come back to the store and that she was going to call the police to which Poole replied, “You need to call God if you want help,” the report stated.

Poole was arrested Monday and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of assault. She posted bond and was released the same day. Poole pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday. She is due back in court March 2.