YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports she was arrested Monday for following a car on several South Side streets and ramming it.

Alexis Brown, 37, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Booked into the jail on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business was Brown’s boyfriend, Jovaughn Lathern, 45. He is also expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Reports said police were called about 3:25 p.m. to Hillman Street and West Warren Avenue by a woman who said her vehicle was being chased for 30 minutes and that the caller’s vehicle had been hit several times by the other vehicle.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle that was giving chase and pulled it over. Reports said Lathern got out a side door while Brown got out of the driver’s seat.

Brown managed to get away while Lathern approached a police officer and refused several commands, reports said. Police found Brown getting into an SUV at Hudson and Parkcliffe avenues and pulled that SUV over, reports said.

Brown told police Lathern told her to follow the car, so she did, reports said. Reports said the car suffered damage from being run into several times. The driver of that car was not injured.