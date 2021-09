MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Akron is sitting in the Mahoning County Jail facing a slew of charges from what police are calling a series of crimes from almost a year ago.

Amanda Werner, 40, appeared in court Monday on theft and receiving stolen property charges.

Authorities say she broke into several homes in Milton Township and stole a number of items, including a car.

Werner is now jailed on a $185,000 bond and is due back in court again next month.