YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman treated for an opiate overdose Saturday evening was arrested for child endangering because a bag of suspected drugs was in reach of a young child.

Besides two first degree misdemeanor counts of child endangering, Angel Anderson, 28, was also charged with a third-degree felony charge of possession of fentanyl. She is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 8:45 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of West Warren Avenue for a report of a woman who was unresponsive.

A man there told police he was working in the yard when he went to ask Anderson for help and he found her passed out in an upstairs room.

She was breathing but did not respond to attempts to wake her up, reports said.

Paramedics were able to revive Anderson with the anti opiate antidote naloxone, reports said.

On a shelf nearby, reports said police found a bag that had a brown powder inside which resembled fentanyl, reports said.

The bag was low enough on the shelf to be reached by a 7-year-old girl who was in the house, reports said.

Anderson picked up a second child endangerment charge because there was another child sleeping in a crib when Anderson was unconscious.