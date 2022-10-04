YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Akron woman accused of hitting a woman with her car in September was arrested Monday on a warrant for felonious assault.

Briasia Brown, 27, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court. She is presently in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said a woman in the single digit block of West Florida Avenue called police Sept. 7. The woman said the day before, she was at a house in the 700 block of East Judson Avenue when she got in an argument with Brown and Brown hit her with a car.

The woman’s leg was hit by a tire and her shoulder and elbow were hit by a door. The woman went to a hospital to be treated and called police when she went home.

A few days later while police were investigating, a report says Brown came to see her and told her, “you are dead.”

Brown was not charged for the threat.