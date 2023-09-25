BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was charged Sunday for having three children in the car while she was under the influence, according to a police report.

Jennifer Jones, 50, of Vienna faces a charge of driving under the influence and three charges of endangering children.

The charges come after police were called to a convenience store in Brookfield around 3:45 p.m. for another incident. Jones was not at the store at the time but was called back by a coworker so police could talk to her about a previous incident.

The coworker called Jones and told her that if she had been drinking, the officer advised her not to drive back to the store, the report stated.

Jones said she had not been drinking and drove to the store with three children in the car, the report stated.

Reports say Jones arrived at the store, and police noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from her breath. They told her to get someone sober to drive her home, which she said she would, the report stated. However, a witness told police Jones left without a sober driver.

Police then followed Jones and pulled her over. They gave her several sobriety tests, which she failed according to the report.

They then arrested Jones and added the child endangering charge for driving three children to the store while drunk, according to the report.

Jones is due in court on Tuesday morning for her arraignment.