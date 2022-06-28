YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The woman charged in an animal charity case in Youngstown was a no show Tuesday morning in court..

Now a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Mechelle Kelly was indicted on June 16 on a felony count of cruelty to animals. Humane Agents say she dragged her dog Oreo down the street at about 35-miles per hour.

WKBN called Animal Charity this morning to check on Oreo. We’re told she suffered at least two broken toes on each paw, as well as road rash and cuts on her legs.

She remains in foster care, where she continues to heal, before she can eventually be adopted.