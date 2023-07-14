WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman early Friday morning for allegedly beating a woman with a pipe and causing a brain bleed, according to a report.

Reports say police first responded to the 700 block of Homewood Avenue in Warren around 9:45 p.m.

The victim said her neighbors had been arguing and a child was up on the roof, according to a report. The victim said she was concerned for the welfare of the child.

Police went to the home, where an occupant said the arguing people had already left.

Police came back to the house around 12:45 a.m. Friday and found the victim bleeding severely from her face. Reports say she had a large cut above her right eye and her eye was swollen shut. Her tooth was also knocked out.

The victim said her neighbor, 25-year-old Alexis Worrell, came over to apologize later in the night and everything was OK until Worrell started to beat her. The victim said Worrell was hitting her in the face with a pipe of some kind, reports say.

A friend reportedly came to help the victim, when Worrell lunged at the friend and bit her on the side and finger, according to the report.

Reports say the bite mark was clearly visible on the friend.

When police confronted Worrell, she said the victim and seven other girls assaulted her. Worrell did have some discoloration on her face. Worrell says she was just defending herself.

Worrell was charged with felonious assault and assault. She was arraigned Friday morning and is due back in court Monday, July 24.