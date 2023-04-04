NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The wolf statue stolen from a Niles yard is back where it belongs. Now, a man faces a criminal charge stemming from the investigation into its disappearance.

Erin Murray is happy to see her wolf statue once again back in its rightful spot after the man who took it returned it himself.

“We got him back. It didn’t hit me until the next day. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s back,'” Murray said.

It was returned to its spot at the corner of Murray’s driveway Sunday night.

A man, who identified himself as Rob, told Murray’s husband “He got it back.” You can hear him speaking on a home surveillance camera.

“I seen it on the news, and I know a lot of kids that play pranks,” the man said, who was later identified as Robert Scott.

Scott is currently in the Trumbull County Jail on $50,000 bond. He was arranged on a theft charge after turning himself in to police and says he is innocent.

Police say community tips, investigative work by detectives, and the city’s FLOCK camera system all helped bring a resolution in this case.

“For somebody to have that resolved in a matter of days as opposed to something of sentimental value even being stolen from and never getting it back, it means a lot to that person,” said Capt. John Marshall. “Regardless of how serious some people may think a crime is, we take every crime seriously.”

Scott is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 26.

“It is just a statue but at the same time, that’s my hard work. I’m very proud of our community. They really did help,” Murray said.