WKBN teaming with Austintown trustees, Hollywood Gaming for special on-air/online event

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News will be teaming with the Austintown trustees and Hollywood Gaming to bring you a summer concert with fireworks.

The announcement was made on Thursday at the Good Evening Austintown event at Hollywood Gaming. It was sponsored by the Regional Chamber.

“Party in the Plaza” will be on Sunday, June 27 at the Austintown Plaza.

The party starts at 4 p.m. and ends with fireworks, the last hour and a half of which will be broadcast on MyYTV and streamed online at WKBN.com.

“So we’re ready and all prepared for the biggest fireworks spectacular you’ve ever seen. For those people who don’t want to come out because they still have some concerns, they can sit in the comfort of their home, right in their chair, and watch it on your TV station,” said trustee Jim Davis.

Chris Higbee and his band will be the entertainment from 9-10 p.m. on MyYTV. Then, the fireworks will air both on MyYTV and FOX Youngstown.

Dave Sess and Alexis Walters will be your hosts.