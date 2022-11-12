WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An award ceremony was held for unsung heroes in the Warren community.

The event was called “Power to the People” and was organized by Swag Sisters.

Some people who received awards were from churches, education and our very own Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley.

The black tie event had a dinner, entertainment and a keynote speaker. Swag Sisters held the event as a way for healing in the community.

“So I thought bringing us together, we can start healing, especially right after the election and I just thought it was something that was needed to dress up, come together as one and celebrate the unsung heroes,” said Swag Sisters president Henoya Price.

Swag Sisters is a empowerment group that helps helps women in the Mahoning Valley.