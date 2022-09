CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — WKBN is handing out “Kids Identi-Kits” at the Canfield Fair on Thursday.

A part of the Caring for Our Community campaign, the kits will be available at the Window World tent until 4 p.m. Thursday.

The kits are a tool used by investigators to make accurate, high-quality facial composites based on hairlines, eyes, noses, chins and more.