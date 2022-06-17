WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- WKBN is celebrating its Founders Day of Caring by going out in the communities it serves to volunteer.

Founder’s Day is celebrated by each Nexstar station around the country.

This year we partnered with the Warren Family Mission. For the past two weeks, we have been collecting school supplies at our station in Boardman. The mission has been doing a backpack drive for a few years now. The items needed are anything from glue to crayons, pencil cases and much more. The full list of items can be found here.

The director of public relations said that families could use a little extra help this year especially.

“This year especially as families are feeling the pain at the pump. Practically everything is inflated. so this year i think it’s especially vital and important to help out our kids to see them up for success,” said Don Marrari of the Warren Family Mission.

Dom Marrari said that the need in the area for school supplies is great, as well as fresh food.

At about 9:00, our first half of volunteers will help distribute fresh produce at the pantry on West Market Street. The mission expects about 400 cars to come to their drive thru giveaway.

Around 10,000 pounds of food will be given out Friday. Dominic Mararri said some people line up hours before the giveaway because the need is so great.

“There’s a tremendous need thats there and hopefully we can try to supplement some of the help and give them that free food,” said Marrari.

FIrst News has about 35 volunteers that will be out here and at the pantry Friday. WKBN will be doing everything from passing out fresh produce, to packing supplemental food bags, and planting flowers around the mission.