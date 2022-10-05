BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Boardman Optimist Club has its Celebrity Showdown Chili Cookoff Wednesday night.

WKBN reporter Gerry Ricciutti was last year’s media winner. He’ll be defending his title again. This year there’s a new competition: Battle of the Broadcasters. It will have Gerry, Sports Team’s Josh Frektic, and WKBN meteorologist Ryan Halicki going head to head.

WKBN evening anchor Lindsey Watson will M-C.

We’ll let you know who makes the best chili from our station.

Tickets are available at the door for $10. The event is from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Avion on the Water Banquet Center.