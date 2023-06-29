YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals honored 25 outstanding people under 35 years old with a ceremony on Thursday evening, and one of First News’ own was recognized.

WKBN was a sponsor for this year’s award ceremony. Our own First News Evening Anchor Lindsey Watson was one of the honorees — and she was also named one of the three MVPs.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Mahoning Valley Young Professionals for this recognition. It serves as a reminder of the importance of our work, the impact we can have, and the responsibility we bear as storytellers and advocates,” Watson said in her speech. “Let us continue to build bridges, to tell the stories that matter and to work tirelessly for the betterment of the Mahoning Valley.”

For the last 13 years, MVYP has honored over 350 young professionals who’ve greatly impacted the Mahoning Valley through the years, not just through their careers but their work with various nonprofits.

Honorees and top MVPs are selected by a small committee formed by the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

The ceremony took place at Stambaugh Auditorium.