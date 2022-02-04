WKBN Anchor nominated as Woman of Impact

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s a big day in the Valley.

Friday kicks off our area’s first Woman of Impact campaign, sponsored by the American Heart Association.

Chelsea Spears is honored to say she was nominated to be one of just a few women of impact.

She said yes because a few years ago, she ended up at St. Elizabeth Health Center with chest pain.

As it turns out, she had two blood clots in her lungs.

She was in her mid-20s and on the brink of a heart attack.

Thankfully, she knew the signs to get help:

Chest pain

Tingling in arms, back, neck and jaw

Nausea

Heart disease is the number-one killer in women. That’s why she is working the next few months to make sure that doesn’t happen to you, your mom, your sister or your best friend. Over the next few months, she’ll be raising this awareness but also some much-needed money for the Heart Association.

“It’s so crucial to our community. When people donate to these campaigns, the dollars go to a variety of things. They’ll go to help teach people in our community CPR and hands-only CPR. They’ll go to research,” said Jessica Smylie of the American Heart Association.

You can donate here.

To be heart-healthy, the American Heart Association recommends that people eat healthily, work out and stop smoking. A big tip this year is also reducing stress.

In the last few years of the pandemic, the Heart Association has been seeing more heart issues. The organization suggests going for a walk, meditating or taking time to read to reduce stress.

“Commit to that. Tell your friends and family about it so they help hold you accountable and encourage them to do the same. If we all take one step or make one lifestyle change, it can really improve our heart health,” Smylie said.