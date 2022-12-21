(WKBN)- Overnight we found out Chelsea Spears is the Mahoning Valley’s Inspirational Person of the Year.

This was a local competition put on by “Spanning the Need.”

She was among 18 nominees who are up for the honor after being selected as Spanning the Need’s Person of the Week in 2022, which was launched as a way to motivate those in the community to help others.

According to a news release from Spanning the Need, it hopes to create more awareness about the kind acts of others that may go unrecognized.

Looking back at 2022, Chelsea thinks the big thing was everyone all worked together to lead heart healthier lives.

Some of you worked out with her, we learned the symptoms of stroke, and all in all finished the Valley’s first-ever Woman of Impact campaign.