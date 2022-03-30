YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- WKBN Anchor Chelsea Spears will be holding a fundraiser at Westside Bowl in Youngstown Wednesday night.

For $20 bucks, you can come get unlimited bowling. Part of the proceeds will go to the American Heart Association (AHA).

It’s something near and dear to the co-owner Nate Offerdahl’s heart. In 2003, he had open-heart surgery when he was a young guy. The AHA helped him after the fact with their support network.

Now, he’s paying it forward. He’s holding this event, but he is also being an unofficial spokesperson to living in heart healthier ways.

“It was also a good avenue for me to sort of change my lifestyle and funnel my sort of addictive personality in a different direction so I got more into fitness and exercise and paying attention to my diet,” Offerdahl said.

At the event there will be basket raffles, karaoke, arcade games, and pizza.

Offerdahl said that Westside Bowl is different in its own way.

“We’re sort of a very traditional bowling alley in that we don’t have electronic scoring. the nice part is we’ve seen since we got rid of it that folks are way more interactive with each other they’re not staring at another screen they’re actually talking to each other and joking,” Offerdahl said.

The event goes is from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. at the bowling alley on Mahoning Avenue.