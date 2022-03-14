YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After five years of working as a meteorologist and evening anchor, this is Alexis Walters’ last week here at WKBN 27 First News. But, taking her place is an award-winning, veteran journalist.

Walters has taken a job in Cleveland with our sister station, FOX 8.

“I just want to thank everyone in the Valley for these last five years. Having the privilege to grow at WKBN, meet so many of you and tell your stories is something I will carry with me forever. The people here are one of a kind and I will miss calling this home, but I’m so excited for this new chapter and what it has to bring!” Walters said.

While we’re sad to see her go, everyone at WKBN wishes her the very best.

We’re excited to announce that 33 WYTV News anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson will be taking her place.

Watson is from western Pennsylvania, having graduated from Beaver Falls High School. She has been the evening anchor on WYTV for the last five years.

Watson previously spent three years anchoring, reporting and producing at WDTV in Bridgeport, West Virginia. She also interned at several TV stations, including KDKA, The Pittsburgh CW and WPXI — all in Pittsburgh.

She attended Point Park University in downtown Pittsburgh and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in broadcast journalism.

“I’m truly honored to continue WKBN’s legacy and join this established team of award-winning journalists, who also happen to be two of my mentors in the newsroom. Combined, our passion and drive for in-depth storytelling is unmatched,” Watson said. “Building relationships with our viewers and telling their stories has been one of the greatest opportunities of my career. I’m so excited to continue to call the Valley home and connect with you on TV, social media and in-person!”

Starting on Monday, March 21, Watson will join Dave Sess at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Stan Boney at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.