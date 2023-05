WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Witness testimony continued Tuesday for day two in the trial against former dance instructor Katilyn Wilkes.

Wilkes is charged with 12 counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition. She was indicted on the charges last June.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Diane Barber has said the assaults happened between December 2021 and February 2022 at four locations across Trumbull County.

The victim was 12 years old.

Witness testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.