Firefighters: 2 escape house fire in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown firefighters were called early Sunday morning for two people trapped in a house fire.

A neighbor called for help around 6:40 a.m. for a home on the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue in the College Park neighborhood.

“There was a lot of noise coming from upstairs. I assumed it was the faucet from the bathroom or someone power washing,” said neighbor Sara Tuchek.

Tuchek said she was downstairs when she heard her dog barking.

“It was just really odd about it and I happened to go upstairs and I don’t know what made me look out the window, but then I saw their house on fire.”

She said her first instinct was to act right away.

“Definitely to call 9-1-1 and definitely help out if my neighbors were still in the house and their animals as soon as possible,” Tuchek said.

Firefighters said on the way to the fire, the caller updated authorities that everyone had gotten out of the home.

Tuchek said they were able to save the three dogs from the house but could not find the two cats.

The fire started on the back deck of the home and ran up the siding. Then the roof caught fire, according to firefighters.

Canfield firefighters were called in to help.

The owner of the house that caught fire did not want to talk on camera but said that he has amazing neighbors.

“We all came together as a community in general and I know it meant a lot of them. Just the fact that we all got together shows everybody cares about everybody,” Tuchek said.

There was damage to the neighboring home, but Tuchek said she’s just happy that everyone was okay.

“It’s nothing to worry about. It’s a total accident. We are just more worried about your safety and making sure you were okay.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

