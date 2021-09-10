Witness dives in to secure gun, helping police with resisting suspect in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is sitting in jail on a $15,000 bond charged with resisting arrest.

Dewayne Reid was taken into custody Wednesday night near Market Street and Indianola Avenue.

A passerby says she saw Reid trying to get away from the officer after he was stopped for running a red light.

As the two men struggled, the witness claims she spotted a gun fall from Reid’s hand, and she knew in that moment she needed to act.

“And when I went to run up to get the gun, I let pretty much both of them know, like, ‘I’m gonna get the gun. I’m gonna put it somewhere safe. I’m gonna get the gun. I’m gonna put it somewhere safe.’ Just so, I mean, this is a cop, and you know, the gentleman he was wrestling with — just, I didn’t want them to be distracted because of me,” the witness said.

She says she put the gun on the front seat of the officer’s cruiser and then shut the car off, locked the doors and waited for more police help to arrive.