With schools focused on COVID-19, lessons about dangers of vaping put on back burner

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – COVID-19 may be top of mind for families around the Valley, but the dangers of vaping didn’t go away either. In fact, teens who vape are more likely to catch coronavirus.

“These days, I think COVID-19 is basically dominating all of the health news,” said Dr. Mike Sevilla, with the Family Practice Center of Salem. “But that concern about tobacco use and vaping use is still an issue, especially with kids.”

A recent study showed that teenagers and kids who vape are up to seven times more likely to contract COVID-19 than their peers.

With the stress of the pandemic, Dr. Sevilla says open communication is key to keeping teenagers from vaping.

“I try to bring that up with parents and with my adolescent patients. Sometimes they use that for stress, stress relief,” Dr. Sevilla said.

But, a national study this fall showed that the number of teenagers who recently used vaping products is dropping. Last year, 28% of high school students said they vaped. This year, it was just 20%.

“A lot of that was from hearing about the illnesses and the deaths at the end of last year. A lot of it is the change in laws — Tobacco 21 is here in Ohio now,” Dr. Sevilla said. “Also, the banning of especially the flavored type products that the kids were using.”

But Dr. Sevilla worries it may not continue decreasing. Schools played a large role in communicating the dangers of vaping last year — a message that’s harder to deliver with remote or hybrid learning.

“The preventative messaging of not taking up vaping or stopping vaping or not smoking is not there in the curriculum because obviously, schools are more focused on the essential learning,” Dr. Sevilla said.

Dr. Sevilla says some of his patients have been worried about coming to the office due to the coronavirus pandemic, making it even more difficult to warn teenagers about the risks of vaping.

“Even if it’s for a flu shot or if it’s for any other type of visit, I try to talk to them about vaping or substance use. I think a lot of health professionals have that opportunity to make that impact with kids,” Dr. Sevilla said.