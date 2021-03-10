With school district taking over ownership, facelift planned for Columbiana stadium

Improvements include paving the track and updating the locker rooms and press box

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana School District is looking at doing some renovations to the football stadium.

Last December, the city handed over control of the stadium to the school district. It is under a 50-year lease with the city.

For generations, fans have been going to Harvey Firestone Park to cheer on the Columbiana Clippers.

Columbiana schools are raising money for renovations.

Even though they are in the early stages of planning, they have a few ideas, starting with the home side stands.

“Tearing those out, they’re made of concrete. There is some deterioration. They are usable at this point but each year, they seem to deteriorate a little bit more,” said Columbiana Schools Superintendent Donald Mook.

This is due to the elements we get in Northeast Ohio.

They are looking at either still having cement stands or going to aluminum.

“Cost wise, it’s probably more effective and maintenance wise to do metal stands and retro-fit cement around the outside as it currently looks,” Mook said.

They also want to pave the track and update the locker rooms, press box and more.

During home games, the band will sit to the far left if you’re looking down, toward the field. There has been talk about giving them a bandshell for protection. It would also open up more seating.

“If it rains in the fall and they’re under the rain with their instruments, this would be a great way to keep them out of the weather as well,” Mook said.

One thing that won’t change in terms of looks is the field.

“We’re not looking at turf surface. We’re going to stay natural, as it is in the park,” Mook said.

Once they have enough donations, they hope to start this project in sections.