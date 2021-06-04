With rising temperatures & COVID restrictions lifted, area pools expect busy weekend

(WKBN) – Temperatures are heating up and it’s going to stick around for at least the next few days. So, how are people around the Valley planning to keep cool?

“I’m looking forward to swim a lot,” said swimmer Allison.

Local pools are planning for a busy weekend as hot temperatures have many ready to swim.

“We have a lot of expectations this summer, bringing everybody back. We’re ready to open everything, have pool parties, have the guards actually be outside with a lot of people,” said Firestone Pool head lifeguard Grace Hammond.

Last summer, pools made adjustments to meet COVID-19 protocols like limiting the number of swimmers and sectioning off areas of the pool. Now that restrictions have lifted, Firestone Pool swimmers in Columbiana are ready to get back to normal.

“Since everything’s been lifted from COVID, just have a nice COVID-free, mask-free summer would be great,” said Firestone Pool manager Terry Shaffer.

“So we have a hot weekend coming up and we’re hoping to get even more people here. Everybody enjoys the pool, so we’re trying to get everybody back out,” said assistant pool manager Hunter Zentner.

Kids we spoke with are ready for the warm weather.

“I like to hang out with my friends and hang out with my family too,” said swimmer Ava.

“I love my friend Allison and, she is my best friend. I never seen her for a long time and I have finally seen her today,” said swimmer Madi Merdich.

Pools are also planning fun events for swimmers. Youngstown’s Logan Swim and Tennis Club is bringing back family and adult nights, giving swimmers fun activities to do at the pool.

“I think they’re looking forward to us just being back to normal. COVID was a rough year and this year, we’re hoping to get back to normal,” said head lifeguard Kira Bowman.