With lead crisis in the past, Sebring Water Department shows off updated water system

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – Nearly four years ago, Sebring had too much lead in its water supply. After years of making changes and improving water quality, the village was able to show off its water plant.

In January 2016, some community members in the village couldn’t drink the water.

Bottled water was passed out and used until the village could flush the lead out of the system.

“We took our water and they had it tested. Some people tested for lead and some didn’t. It just depended when your house was built,” said Sebring resident Jill Ring.

The village spent $2.5 million upgrading the water plant and all of its water lines until the water department finally got positive results.

“The crew here has done a really good job for over 40 samples. No lead, not even a trace, undetectable. I think that’s something everyone should know,” said City Manager Jack Haney.

On Saturday, an open house was held to educate the community about the water updates and answer any questions. Residents could meet the staff and tour the building.

“We’ve had new systems put in… the orthophosphate, which helps put a protective coating on the lines and it keeps the service lines from downtown from leaching,” said Sebring Water Department Superintendent Karl Reed.

Ring said she learned a lot about their water system by going to the open house.

“You know, you drive by and you see this building and really don’t know what’s happening. So it’s been very informative for me because you don’t understand just how much goes through to have good water,” she said.

Haney said they are still making more improvements to the water system to keep it in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards.