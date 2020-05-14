With lack of festivals to go to, food trailers appear around town

On Wednesday, a food trailer was selling deep-fried treats outside Senior Jalapeno in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – We’re starting to see more food trailers on street corners and in parking lots, the kinds of trailers normally seen at fairs and festivals.

On Youngstown-Poland Road in Struthers on Wednesday, we saw a food trailer selling deep-fried treats outside Senior Jalapeno.

The owner, Steve Lisko, decided to place his trailer like food trucks do so he and his employees could make some money.

“We’re going to go to different places that I used to set up with the rides and we’re going to do like a drive-thru festival food,” he said.

Lisko also said he’s looking to add another stand-alone location at Parto’s Driving Range on Route 616 near Hubbard.