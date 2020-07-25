With decreasing attendance, Cedar Point and Kennywood reduce hours

Both amusement parks will be open on Labor Day

(WYTV) – Both Cedar Point and Kennywood Park are making adjustments to their hours because fewer people are showing up at the parks.

Cedar Point plans to go down to just three days a week in mid-August.

The change goes into effect the week of August 17, when Cedar Point will start opening just on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Right now, the last day for Cedar Point is set for Labor Day.

A decision has not yet been made for HalloWeekends.

Starting this Monday, Kennywood will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but will be open on Labor Day.

Kennywood is open from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The park plans to be open Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, but will not have Phantom Fright Nights.