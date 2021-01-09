With COVID-19 affecting ride-sharing apps’ business, local taxis are seeing a comeback

COVID-19 has also affected the wait times for getting rides, which has taken a toll on drivers and customers alike

(WYTV) – Since COVID-19 first struck, you may have hit your ride-sharing app like Uber or Lyft and noticed a few or no rides were available at all. Is the same issue still happening now after all these months? And what kind of effect is it having on everyone? Drivers, riders and taxi services alike.

Pre-COVID-19, there was the worry that ride-sharing apps were taking business from taxi services. But now, as Ubers and Lyfts are harder to find, people are looking for other ways to get around.

“I know I’ve gotten phone calls before like, ‘Oh, you guys are still open?’ It’s like, yeah,” said Zachary Schwanbeck, with Independent Radio Taxi.

Right now, there are fewer Ubers available in the Valley, and for Independent Radio Taxi in Youngstown, it has kept them busy.

“We’ve been swamped. We’ve been swamped to the point where we’ve actually had to add two cabs,” Schwanbeck said.

But the wait times are longer for any ride service, and Uber drivers as well as taxi drivers say customers are not liking the hold-up.

“Oh, they’re very frustrated because a lot of them will tell you, ‘It took me a half-hour to even find somebody that was on that was driving,'” said Greg Pflug, an Uber driver.

“I could have my whole fleet out here, 11 cabs, and we’ll still have an hour-and-a-half, 2-3 hour wait sometimes,” Schwanbeck said.

Pflug says it has been tough for both drivers and riders this year.

“Part of the reason is drivers don’t wanna drive because of the mask mandate. Secondly, they don’t wanna drive because passengers are refusing to wear masks. Thirdly, with everything being closed at 10 o’clock, there’s nothing,” Pflug said.

Pflug says some drivers he knows have quit altogether or gone to bigger cities. But, he added that the need is still there, it just may not be worth it for drivers.

“A lot of times you’ll get pickups that are 20, 25, 30 minutes away from your location and only be going three to five to seven minutes down the road. It’s not financially beneficial to drive 25 minutes for a three-minute trip,” Pflug said.

These days, they’re taking anywhere from 140 to 280 calls a day, a number he hopes to keep up once the curfews lift and life gets back to normal.

“I’m hoping for it to stay steady just because the sheer amount of business. I think we’re gonna be trying to add even more cabs,” Schwanbeck said.

Independent Radio Taxi says not only are they keeping business because of the lack of ride-shares, but also because they offer cash rides and they’re open 24/7.