With commission tax break, Trumbull County business looks to expand

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County business is looking to expand now that it’s been given a tax break by county commissioners.

Owners of Transglobal, Incorporated in Warren Township had applied for a 40% abatement on what could be a $7.5 million project to add an assembly line to their operation and, in the process, double their employment over the next three years.

“On the new improvements and the new 42,000 square foot structure, the taxes will be reduced by 40% over 10 years to give them a small break on their taxes while they put forward this capital improvement,” said Nicholas Coggins, of Trumbull Count Planning Commission.

Transglobal makes components for electric vehicles.

The new addition is expected to be ready by the end of this year, and the new hires will mean more than $3.5 million in added payroll for the company.