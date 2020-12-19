With a week before Christmas left, last-minute shoppers rush to Eastwood Mall

The Eastwood Mall is ready for Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The clock is ticking as Christmas is just about here, and that means last-minute shoppers will be out in full force this weekend.

It’s always the thought that counts when it comes to gift-giving. But what if that thought came to you just a little too late, like, a week before Christmas late?

“We’re seeing a lot of anxious folks out there trying to get in their last-minute shopping,” said Eastwood Mall spokesperson Joe Bell.

Good news for places like the Eastwood Mall that saw somewhat of a shopping decline, especially over Black Friday.

Bell says that’s definitely picked up within the last week.

“Not that it’s overly crowded,” Bell said.

“We’re very surprised I feel like by how many people are here,” said Allie, a last-minute shopper.

COVID-19 restrictions are still in place after all — masks and social distancing are a must.

“Virtually everybody is following those recommendations right now, ” Bell said.

But there is a last-minute shopping boom happening.

“Traditionally, that last Saturday before Christmas, known as Super Saturday, tends to get just a huge crowd of folks out,” Bell said.

The National Retail Federation, which tracks sales trends, estimates more than 150 million Americans plan to shop this Saturday alone, despite the pandemic.

“We’re pretty last minute. We get everything we can in the beginning and then we always find ourselves here probably the week before Christmas getting the odds and ends, you know?” Allie said.

Just a heads up, if you haven’t shipped your Christmas gifts yet, it may be too late to ensure your online purchases will arrive before Dec. 25.