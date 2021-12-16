With a passion for helping others, Hometown Hero organizes local food pantry

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to “Charlie the Painter” in Washingtonville where the owner of a painting company also runs a food pantry out of his shop.

“I could not make you possibly understand how the feeling of happiness and joy in helping somebody else,” said Charlie Powell.

Powell, owner of Charlie the Painter, opened up “The Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry” with his wife about three years ago.

“It’s all God, that’s the only answer I can give you. It’s all God,” Powell said.

Powell, a man of great faith, said his religion is what guided his decision to start the food bank. He said he just loves to help others.

“We see a lot of single moms coming in here, we have people that come that actually have jobs but their money just isn’t stretching far enough. So we try to bridge that gap and help them,” he said.

Powell said he loves to see the smiles on people’s faces as they leave with fresh items such as eggs and milk, butter and chicken, and many items that can make well-balanced meals.

“If you could just see the smiles on people’s faces when they leave here. They don’t leave here with just one box of food, we give them multiple boxes of food,” he said.

Powell said that there is a great need in their area. He is happy to help in any way he can.

“It’s one burden taken off their plate,” he said.

Powell said the food pantry receives monetary donations as well as food donations from the community on a daily basis. He is very grateful for all of the donations.

“There is absolutely no way I could do what we do without the help of the community. Our community by far is one of the greatest communities around,” he said.

The Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry is always accepting donations. They are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.