YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 14 households are without power Monday morning after a tree fell and landed on some power lines.

Sunshine Avenue is blocked around its intersection with East High Avenue. It started around 5:30 a.m.

The power lines were sparking, but have stopped as of 6 a.m.

No word on when power will be restored.

