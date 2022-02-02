Winter storm not stopping man from Walking Across America

(WKBN) – Walking along the street has been tough as the last winter mess left a lot of snow, but it’s not slowing down one man from his journey Walking Across America.

Stephen Ashworth was walking in Columbiana County Wednesday. He started in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and is hiking along the North Country Trail.

“I just love to hike. I’m trying to hike all 11 national science trails. I’ve done 4 of them so far,” said Ashworth.

The trail will take him to North Dakota, then he’ll pick up one which takes him over the Continental Divide and then link up with the Pacific Northwest Trail, going through Glacier National Park, and eventually will reach the Pacific Ocean.

That’s a rough route.

He heard about our forecast with a snow-ice mix and didn’t seem too concerned about any of the conditions.

“I had a lady stop she was concerned about me. I’m not too because I mean I’m aware of it but I just rode out negative 10 degree temps a while back and I had a snowstorm in Darlington,” said Ashworth.

Ashworth said he hasn’t been in a building in over two weeks. He carries a tent that’s about two pounds. And if the weather gets bad, he finds protection from lean toos. He just walks, up to 20-miles a day. He even carries food in a bag.

Ashworth, 47, has a job as a landscaper and this is what he does in the offseason. “Well, when it’s not snowing, when the weather’s not bad, it’s very, very low stress.”

This is not a fundraiser or trying to get attention for a cause — Ashworth just wants to complete those eleven national science trails. And also the Triple Crown of Hiking — the Appalachian, Pacific and Continental Trails.

He wants to be in the Rockies by July.