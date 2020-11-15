Winter Safety Awareness week reminds us to be prepared this winter

(WYTV) – Sunday is the start of Winter Safety Awareness week in Ohio and experts say now is the perfect time to get your homes and vehicles ready in time for the chilly temps.

Experts say it’s important to check your furnace, no matter how new or old it is.

It’s also important to have fireplaces and chimneys inspected and remember to change your filter.

With a lot of people staying home because of the coronavirus, experts say it’s also important to have a prepared kit.

“Make sure that you have enough supplies like food, bottled water, first aid kits and blankets and what not and maybe some alternative heating sources if you lose power,” said Kelly Blackwell, Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Getting your vehicle ready for winter is also important.

Experts say it’s important to replace car batteries and always have a prepared kit inside your car too.

Winter Safety Awareness week is November 15-21.

For more information on how you can get prepared for the winter months, you can visit the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness website.