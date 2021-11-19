Winter fashion highlighted at Warren Junior Women’s League’s Champagne Luncheon

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter fashion was on display at the Warren Junior Women’s League Annual Champagne Luncheon.

Some familiar faces from WKBN and WYTV walked the runway at the Eastwood Event Center including Alexis Walters, Chelsea Spears, Taylor Long, Megan Lee and Samantha Bender.

The latest fashion from Boscov’s, Lavish and Ski Chalet was all a part of the show.

This is the 51st year for the luncheon, which benefits the Northeastern Ohio Children’s Rehabilitation Center.

Mary Lou Jarrett, a member of the Champagne Luncheon Chair, says every dollar counts.

“We really don’t have a goal every penny and every dollar is one more that they didn’t have we try to do the best we can to get that high dollar in and then we donate it.”

Jarrett says the Warren Junior Women’s League has been able to donate more than $500,000 to the children’s rehabilitation center over the last 50 years.