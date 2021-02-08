Winter coat giveaway to be held in Warren

Eligible attendees will also have the opportunity to receive children’s shoes and school supplies

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) will be holding a winter coat giveaway on Thursday.

The giveaway will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TCAP at 1230 Palmyra Rd. SW in Warren.

Gently worn and new coats will be available and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

They are limiting one coat per person.

Those interested must contact Theresa at 330-393-2507 ext. 345 to schedule an appointment to pick up a coat. Masks must be worn during pick-up.

For more information, visit the TCAP website.