SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Kids in need of a coat will have a chance to get one Thursday evening.

The Coats for Kids event will be held at The Brightside Project, located at 138 S. Broadway Ave. in Salem from 5 to 7 p.m.

Each child will get to pick out their own coat. They’ll also get a thermos for hot soup when the colder weather comes.

The giveaway is for Columbiana County children, ages 3-18.

The Brightside Project is collaborating with Operation Warm for this event.