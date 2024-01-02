(WKBN)- A Powerball player in Michigan became a millionaire to start 2024.

A winning ticket was drawn Monday for a value of $842.4 million. There is a cash value of $425.2 million

The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and red Powerball 1. There was a Power Play multiplier of 3X.

According to Powerball, this is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The last Powerball jackpot winner was from California. They won $1.765 billion on October 11

According to CBS News, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.